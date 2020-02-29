|
|
Mae E. Trexler, 103, a former resident of Ringtown, currently residing in Bethlehem, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Mae was born June 7, 1916, in Ringtown, a daughter of the late Florence (Reichenderfer) and Charles Moyer.
She was a graduate of the former Conygham Township High School, Aristes, and was a lifelong homemaker.
She was a member of Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church, Ringtown, where she was very active in her younger years.
Mae was known as the 'butterfly lady' at her recent home in Country Meadows, where she was known to crochet and distribute butterfly coasters to fellow residents and their families. She enjoyed reading and organizing and playing card games.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Charles Trexler, in 2007, and by a son, Henry, in 2018. The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Charles, Millie and George.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, wife of Eugene Hennessy, of Florida; a son, Harold Trexler and his wife, Gladys, of Ringtown; daughter in-law, Andrea Trexler, of South Carolina. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Pamela, wife of Mark Shirley, Jeff Trexler, Jon Trexler and his wife, Kristen, Jill, wife of Donald Clark II, Cheryl Hennessy, Dan Trexler, Dana, wife of Chris Heckman, Devin Trexler and his wife, Alexandra; great-grandchildren, Evan and Eric Shirley, Lucas and Olivia Trexler, Emily and Dylan Trexler, Edward, Brett and Justin Sherwood, Briana Kibler, Owen and Wyatt Webber, Erika and Alyssa Trexler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Aurand Memorial United Methodist Church, 217 W. Main St., Ringtown. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Mae will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Charles, at United Methodist Cemetery, following the service. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Mae's family during their time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 29, 2020