She was born on Monday, March 24, 1925, in Klingerstown.



She was a daughter of the late Charles and K. Gertrude Klinger Maurer.



She was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School, Class of 1942.



Following high school, Mae started as a bank teller for the First National Bank of Hegins, and retired after 44 years as branch manager of Meridian Bank, Hegins.



She was an active member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Hegins, and was a staple when it came to helping at many social functions held at the church hall.



She was also a member of the Tri-Valley Senior Citizens, Woodmen of the World, Lodge 433 of Pitman and the Red Hat Society. Mae was very active in card clubs throughout the valley. She spent many hours conquering jigsaw puzzles, especially during the winter months. Mae and her husband, Robert, enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their camper van.



In addition to her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Kauffman, who passed away in 2004; and sisters, Ethel Maurer, Daisy Snyder, and Pauline Adams.



She is survived by a sister, Violet Stehr, of Klingerstown; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A service will be held at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with Rev. Mark Swanson, pastor of Friedens Lutheran Church officiating services. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation that will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be made in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 375, Hegins, PA 17938. Condolences can be left for the family at



