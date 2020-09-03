Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Manbeck's Cemetery
Wild Cherry Road
Schuylkill Haven, PA
1939 - 2020
Mae L. White Obituary

Mae L. White, 81, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the home of her son.

Born April 12, 1939, in Rock, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Helen Miller Minnich.

She was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Manbeck's Church, Schuylkill Haven, where she taught Bible School and was a member of Ladies Aid.

Mae was a cafeteria cashier for Pine Grove School District.

She was a member of Model A Restorers Club, Hershey AACA and Keystone Kops.

Mae was a very kind and caring woman. Her multiple acts of kindness were felt by many family and friends. She enjoyed baking and crocheting. She and her husband, Jack, always supported their family and always attended sporting events to see their children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Jacque E. "Jack" White; a son, Drew White; two sisters, Irene Minnich and Fernly Minnich.

Surviving are two sons, Dean, and wife, Barbara White, Dennis and wife, Patti White, both of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Dustin and wife, Kari White, Derrick and wife, Lizann White, Austin White, and Kelsey and husband, Benjamin Peterson; great-grandchild, Bentlee Peterson.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, in Manbeck's Cemetery, Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Manbeck's Church Memorial Fund, c/o Deborah Reiter, 159 Spittler Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
