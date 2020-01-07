|
Mae O. Matz, 90, formerly of Cressona, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg, where she had been a resident.
Born May 20, 1929, in Cressona, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Carrie (Eifert) Matz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Carson Matz. Mae was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was a former member of Bethany Christian Fellowship Church, Cressona.
Mae retired from Exxon in 1989.
She is survived by nephews, Leonard Matz, Carson Matz Jr., Kenneth Matz and Timothy Matz, as well as cousins.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Pastor Nelson Reppert officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 7, 2020