Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Mae V. Tobin Obituary

Mae V. Tobin, 91, of Ringtown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Providence Place Senior Living of Pottsville, where she recently resided.

Mae was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Ringtown, a daughter of the late Effie (Fuhrman) and William Rupert.

She was a graduate of the former Ringtown High School, and she and her late husband, Joseph J. Tobin, moved to the Mohnton area, where she worked in the garment industry. After retiring, they moved back to the Ringtown area, where they enjoyed both their home and yard.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown.

In addition to her husband, Joseph Tobin, who passed away in 2014, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters.

Mae is survived by her son, Thomas Tobin and his wife, Roberta, of Ringtown; a sister, Verna Parker, of Ringtown; a brother, Paul Rupert, of Shoemakersville. She is also survived by three grandsons, Oliver Tobin, of Connecticut, Donovan Tobin and Simon Tobin, both of Pittsburgh; nieces and nephews.

A funeral service followed by interment will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
