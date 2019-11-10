|
Mal Weaver Bartram, 96, of Seven Stars, Pottsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Providence Place.
Mal was born Marilyn Reber in Schuylkill Haven, in December 1922, a daughter of the late Margaret Gallagher Reber and Guy Reber.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lessie, in 1970; her first husband, Frank Weaver, in 1972; her second husband, John Bartram, in 1995; sisters, Bette and Marg; brothers, Hap and Jack.
She is survived by daughter, Mally Weaver and partner, Tom Avery, Key West, Fla.; daughter, Sally Morgan and husband, Vince, Seven Stars, Pottsville; granddaughter, Alison Sophy and partner, Frank Kline; grandson, Jud Morgan and wife, Missie; grandson, Vince Morgan and partner, Kim Fritz; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Lyla Sophy and Kaiya, Jace and Zane Morgan. Bartram family members include Dave and Phoebe Bartram and extended family.
Mal founded United Cerebral Palsy, now Avenues, in 1952 to improve the conditions of her daughter, Lessie, and others diagnosed with disabilities. She worked tirelessly to better the lives of those who had no representation. She was their guiding light until her retirement in 1987 after 37 years as executive director. She was recognized by the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as someone who worked many long hours to establish a program that is renowned in the state. Mal was known throughout the nation for her dedication and efforts on behalf of disabled individuals. Mal received numerous awards, the latest being the James M. Stine Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 presented by the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. Mal never believed she alone was responsible for the success of United Cerebral Palsy, now Avenues. She credited a long list of hardworking parents, friends and relatives who supported the cause.
She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, Sweet Arrow Lake Conservation Association, Schuylkill County Fair Association, Schuylkill River Greenways, Schuylkill County Historical Society, Charles Baber Trust, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Bartrams Gardens, Meetinghouse Foundation of Cape Cod, Friends of Gettysburg, National Park Foundation, Wildlife Conservancy, World War II Museum and the Civil War Preservation Trust. Mal has served on the board of directors for Schuylkill County Therapeutic Riding Program, Schuylkill County Community Action, Schuylkill Women in Crisis, Schuylkill River Greenways and Avenues. She has volunteered for Avenues, RSVP, Lutheran Services and Schuylkill Medical Regional Centers.
Mal's joy of life was contagious. She saw Ray Charles in Chicago, Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas, Barbra Streisand in New York, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band in New Orleans and Willie Nelson wherever she could. She cruised the islands, the Panama and Erie Canals, drove across the United States, visiting most major cities, rafted the Colorado River, traveled by train through the Canadian Rockies and kissed the Blarney Stone. She canoed most of the Schuylkill River and hiked the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania. At the age of 71, Mal and her daughters hiked Mount Katahdin in Maine to where the Appalachian Trail ends. When asked where her favorite place was, she always answered "Schuylkill County."
Mal was a woman ahead of her time. A woman of determination. A woman who never accepted the word no. A woman who exceeded every challenge. A woman who will be greatly missed by the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends she leaves behind. There is no way to say goodbye so let us just use her words and say "Farewell."
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 121 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Janet Lewis officiating. Visitation will proceed the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Mal's wishes were that donations be made in her memory to Lessie's Greenhouse, 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901.
