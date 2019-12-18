|
Manuel J. "Manny" Lopez, beloved father and Pop Pop, 89, of Schuylkill Haven, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Dec. 16, while in the company of family members at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in New Philadelphia, Nov. 24, 1930, he was a son of the late Manuel and Agnes (Galenda) Lopez.
He was the widower of Helen V. (Chicora) Lopez, his wife of nearly 60 years, who passed away Sept. 6, 2010.
Mr. Lopez was an active and faithful member of Pine Grove Wesleyan Church.
He proudly served in the Air Force.
Mr. Lopez was formerly employed by RCA, Camden, N.J., and retired from Autologic after working as a senior service customer engineer.
Throughout his life, Manny enjoyed flying he and his family to numerous destinations as a private pilot. He was also a HAM radio operator.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Helen Ney, and siblings, Gloria McNulty, James Lopez, Eugene, Fred and Albert Kessock.
Mr. Lopez is survived by a daughter, Diane Cavanaugh and husband, John, of Mahanoy City; two sons, Joseph Lopez and his wife, Mary, of Schuylkill Haven, and Mark Lopez and wife, Carol, of Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Danielle and Keith Cavanaugh, Vanessa Albo, Matthew and Maria Lopez; great-grandchildren, Tyler Cavanaugh and Mariella Albo. He is also survived by siblings, Sam Lopez, of Florida, Bob Lopez, of Mississippi, Dolores Dudash, of Minersville, AnnaMae Zanis, Seltzer and George Lopez, of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, donations in Mr. Lopez's memory may be sent to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, has been entrusted with arrangements.
