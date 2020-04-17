|
Marc A. Griffiths, 72, of Tremont, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, having admirably battled cancer for almost five years.
He was the proud husband of Elizabeth A. Griffiths (Imschweiler), to whom he had been married for 51 years. Marc was a 1965 graduate of Tremont High School. Upon graduation, he entered his time of service with the Navy. He completed OR Tech training in Bethesda, Md., and was later assigned to hospital duties in Japan. From there, he was transferred to the hospital ship USS Repose, stationed off the coast of Vietnam. He was attached with the Marine Corps, as a medic during the Vietnam War. After returning home, the majority of his professional career was spent at Moen of PA, Pine Grove, as a supervisor. He retired after nearly 40 years of dedication.
Marc was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont, where he served many years on church council. He was very proud to serve his community as a long-term member of the school board for Pine Grove Area School District and the board of IU 29. He was a founding member of the Tremont chapter of Jaycees, which was a community outreach organization especially geared toward helping youth.
He was very actively involved in local sports programs. He coached youth basketball and baseball for many years, and also spent time as a Pine Grove Area High School athletic trainer. Even after his coaching career was over, he still made it a point to attend many Pine Grove sporting events. He was an avid fan of Phillies, Eagles and Penn State, the latter of which he attended many home games. So much so a diehard PSU fan, he spent one home game with his infant daughter tucked under his rain jacket, just so he could be there. In addition to sports, Marc's interests and passions were wide-ranging. You could often find him sitting poolside in his backyard playing a game of Euchre or Trivial Pursuit, and when not at play, he was spending countless hours making sure his yard and pool looked pristine. His love of music and the arts led him to attend many concerts, ballets and shows all over the country. He had great passion for travel and loved taking the camper whenever possible. His favorite destinations were Keuka Lake, Jekyll Island and anywhere in Florida, including Disney World. Above all else, he loved doing all of these things with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by three younger brothers, Jeff, Dave and Tom. He is now reunited with his son, Jeffrey, who was tragically taken as a teenager.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Bradley and his wife, Becky, of Pine Grove; his daughter, Adrienne, of New York City; granddaughter, Grayclin; grandson, Tanner; beloved immediate and extended family; nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced when possible.
In loving memory of Marc, the family would appreciate contributions be made to either St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont, or headstrong.org, a facility supporting free housing for cancer patients and their families.
