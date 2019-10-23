|
Marcella L. Sockalosky, 98, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.
Born in New Philadelphia, Jan. 26, 1921, she was the last surviving daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Oscelus-Sockalosky.
She retired from Van Heusen Factory and was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, their Holy Rosary Society, Ladies Guild and the former Bingo Kitchen of Sacred Heart Church. She was godmother to more than 12 and aunt and great-aunt to many more.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fiance, Frank Nawrocki, five brothers and five sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and a Celebration of Life Service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In memory of Marcella, family requests donations may be made to Holy Cross Memorial Fund or Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home to help defray cost of funeral expenses.
