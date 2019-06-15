Marcella V. Shovlin, 84, of Pottsville, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville.



She was born on April 11, 1935, in Frackville. Marcella was a daughter of the late Daniel Shovlin and Gertrude Nash Shovlin.



She was a member of the former St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was currently a member of Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, Lansdale. She was employed at Smith Kline in King of Prussia, where she worked as a cytotechnologist.



Marcella was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Shovlin; a sister, Mary Margaret Wachter; brothers, Richard Shovlin, Gerald Shovlin and John Shovlin.



She is survived by a brother, Joseph Shovlin, of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Michael Shovlin, husband of Claudia, of Rancho Mirage, California; a brother, James Shovlin, husband of Patricia, of Montgomeryville; a sister, Gertrude Wertz, of Hatboro; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church Tuesday. Interment will be held at Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, New Philadelphia. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary