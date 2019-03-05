Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Elaine Feeney. View Sign

Marcia Elaine Feeney, 69, a former resident of Freeland, went home into the loving arms of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Feb. 26, 2019.



Born in San Bernadino, Calif., and raised in Ringtown, she was a daughter of the late Roy Lindenmuth and Maybelle Firestone Howard, a granddaughter of the late Jerry and Martha Lindenmuth, Ringtown, and the wife of the late Robert Feeney, Freeland.



Marcia was a member of the last graduating class of the '67 Ringtown "Mustangs" High School. After graduating, she worked as an eye doctor's assistant, first for Dr. Tenanis in Pottsville, and then for Dr. Rojas in Hazleton before becoming a CNA for Bayada Nurses, taking care of others until she became ill.



She was a member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church in Hazle Township where she was a children's Sunday school teacher, who many times took the neighbor's children to church when they had no way to get there. She helped in the early days of the Super Saturday program for children. Mostly, she will be remembered as part of the worship team with her late husband, the Rev. Bob Feeney, in the early days of Full Gospel Fellowship. Marcia had an angelic voice and sang at all the church weddings, funerals and baby dedications. Because of her deep love of Jesus and her love for prayer, she was the Saturday morning prayer leader, praying for the church she loved, being at every service.



Marcia is survived by her sister, Rebekah, wife of Michael Gerrity of Allentown, along with their two sons, Matthew and his wife, Stephanie, and their children, Elizabeth and Joshua of Emmaus, and Kevin Gerrity of Allentown. Additionally, cousins Bill Bruchak and his wife, Kate, of Colorado, Shirley Marchowsky and her husband, Bernie, of New Hampshire, Ted Lindenmuth and his wife, Lisa, Dale Lindenmuth and his wife, Cookie, and their families and an aunt, Creta Lindenmuth, all of Ringtown.



Marcia, along with her husband, Bob, raised five children, Berdene Doria, McAdoo, Robert Feeney, Arizona, David Feeney, Philadelphia, Daniel Coxe, Maine, Ed Johns, South Carolina, and his son, Ethan, who lived with Marcia for many years and was her pride and joy.



Marcia was a loving sister and mother, a faithful wife, a dedicated friend and a kind person always ready to help those who had a need, always ready to share her faith which stayed strong even throughout her long illness, which she handled with tremendous strength and grace.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marcia's life that will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Full Gospel Fellowship, 1315 Harwood Road, Hazle Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcia's name may be made to Full Gospel Fellowship. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Marcia's family during their time of need. You may leave an online condolence at



