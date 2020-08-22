Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Kramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Kramer Obituary

Margaret A. Kramer, 78, of Tremont, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Berks Heim, Reading.

Born Feb. 6, 1942, in Tremont, she was a daughter of the late Henry W. and Anna M. Hummel Kramer.

She was a 1961 graduate of Tremont High School and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Tremont.

Margaret worked in the finishing department at Tukes, Tremont.

She was a beloved daughter, sister and aunt.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Henry Kramer.

Surviving are a sister, Janice Evans, of Bernville, nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6 W. Main St., Tremont, PA 17981, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -