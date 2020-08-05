Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Margaret A. Laurette

Margaret A. Laurette, 70, of Mahanoy City, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, at ManorCare, Pottsville.

Born Jan. 21, 1950, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Monahan) Laurette.

She was a 1969 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.

Margaret was employed as a nurse's aide at the former Rest Haven Nursing Home, Schuylkill Haven.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, and Glovers Hill Athletic Club, Shenandoah. Margaret was an avid bingo player.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Anella J. Laurette.

Surviving are her sister, Mary E. Laurette, of Mahanoy City, formerly of Shenandoah, cousins and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. All federal and state COVID-19 regulations will be observed. Donations will be accepted by the funeral home to help defray burial costs. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
