Margaret A. Palavich, 70, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, June 19, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 19, 1950, in Mahanoy City, Margaret was a daughter of the late Stanley and Margie "Baldigo" Beninsky.
A graduate of the former Mahanoy City Catholic High School, she was of the Catholic faith. Margaret had a love for animals, especially cats and loved walking her dog, Marley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Palavich, and one brother, Joseph Beninsky.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Christina Wetzel (caretaker) and her husband, Danny, Mahanoy City, and Lorriane Wagner with her husband, Perry, Barnesville; her grandson, Francis, who was the apple of her eye.
Private graveside services will be conducted Friday, June 26, in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 23, 2020