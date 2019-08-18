|
Margaret Chalkan, 92, of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, at Lehigh Valley-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Margaret was born in Mahanoy City, Feb. 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Margaret (Klipola) and Albert Stankinas (Stinsky).
She was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City. Margaret attended local schools. She had worked for the former Russell Williams Shirt Factory and the Mahanoy City Cigar Factory.
She was the wife of the late John Chalkan, who passed away in 1997.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Carol Schott, of Frackville; two sons, John, of Mahanoy City, and Michael, of New Orleans; a sister, Sylvia Burke, of Mahanoy City; two brothers, Thomas, of Kulpmont, and Michael, of Shenandoah. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Steven, Joseph and Albert, and a sister, Joanne Yanchulis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. and 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish. Interment will be at St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
