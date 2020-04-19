|
Margaret D. "Peggy" Jaeger, 81, of Pottsville, died April 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
She was born July 4, 1938, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Inquartano Dragna.
She was a 1956 graduate of Pottsville High School and a 1960 graduate of Bloomsburg State Teachers College.
Peggy was an elementary teacher at the former Orchard School, principal of the former Centre Street School and finished her teaching career at John S. Clarke Elementary Center, retiring in 1992.
She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a lector and was a former member of the church council, board member of Friends of the Pottsville Free Public Library, a member of Philanthropic Club of Pottsville, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, a member of LVHN-Schuylkill Auxiliary, a board member of Schuylkill County Child Development and a former school board member for Pottsville Area School District.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 53 years, Ralph B. Jaeger, on April 10; a brother, Charles J. "Pudgy" Dragna; two sisters, Lucy D. Lynch and Sally D. Dimmerling.
Surviving are nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses of LVHN-Schuylkill East for their care and compassion.
Services of remembrance will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to the Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville PA, 17901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 19, 2020