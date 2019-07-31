|
Margaret D. Moffitt, 100, formerly of Minersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.
Margaret was born in Minersville, Feb. 7, 1919, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Priscilla Hulock Letko.
She graduated from Cass Township High School in 1936, where she was class secretary. Following graduation, she worked briefly for Pomeroy's Department Store in Pottsville before being employed by the state Department of Civil Engineering and the Department of Revenue in Harrisburg in various administrative support positions. She also worked briefly for the local Internal Revenue Service office in Pottsville.
Margaret and her husband were later owners and operators of two small businesses in Schuylkill County for 18 years: Moffitt's Grille in Minersville and Moffitt's Esso in Yorkville. The majority of her work career was spent in the banking industry, where she was employed as a teller for the Minersville Safe Deposit Bank and Trust Co. for more than 30 years, retiring as a part-time employee at age 80.
A woman of firm faith, quiet dignity, generous spirit and strong work ethic, Margaret was an active member of the former St. Vincent de Paul Church in Minersville, where she supported the Church bingos as a volunteer cashier for many years. She also regularly helped many family members and neighbors with income tax preparation based on her earlier work experience in this area.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Augustine E. "Gus" Moffitt, with whom she shared more than 43 years of marriage. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Andrew, Stephen, John, Joseph, Anthony and Vincent Letko and three sisters, Anne Yoder Marazas, Eva Music and Helen Hoffman.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Augustine Moffitt Jr. and his wife, Joanne, Bethlehem, and Dr. Vincent Moffitt and his wife, Kathleen, Wyomissing; two grandchildren, Christopher Moffitt, Bethlehem, and Amy Moffitt Welsh, West Chester; four great-grandchildren, Brandon Moffitt, Allison Moffitt, Grace Welsh and Sabrina Welsh; a brother, Thomas Letko, Minersville; nieces and nephews.
The family is extremely grateful to the staff at Berks Heim for their compassionate care.
Relatives and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul No. 2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, the Nativity BVM High School Preservation Support Foundation, P.O. Box 82, Pottsville, PA 17901 or the Berks Heim Resident Fund, 1011 Berks Road, Leesport, PA 19533. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019