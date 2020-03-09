Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
New Philadelphia, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
New Philadelphia, PA
Margaret D. "Yu Yu" Shamonsky


1928 - 2020
Margaret D. "Yu Yu" Shamonsky Obituary
Margaret "Yu Yu" D. Shamonsky, 92, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born Feb. 19, 1928, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Shermuksnis) Dunchick.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Shamonsky; son, Michael Shamonsky; brother, Peter Dunchick; sisters, Stella Shevokas and MaryAnn Wubbenhorst.

She is survived by sons, Edward Shamonsky and wife, Jane, and John Shamonsky and wife, Teresa, all of New Philadelphia; daughter, Theresa Craig, Pottsville; seven grandchildren, Janel, Edward, Joseph, Candice, Crystle, John and Amber; 10 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Relatives and friends may call at 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements. In memory of Margaret, the family requests donations be made to St Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 504 Mahantango St., Pottsville, PA 17901.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
