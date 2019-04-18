Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret E. Schaeffer. View Sign

Margaret E. Schaeffer, 98, of Locustdale, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born on Nov. 9, 1920, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Anna Ashfield Shields.



Margaret attended Barnesville schools. She worked in local garment companies until retirement. She was a member of the Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Locustdale.



Margaret was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Wagner, 1945; second husband, George Schaeffer, 1985; two sons, James Schaeffer, 1994, and Robert Wagner, 1954. Five sisters and two brothers also preceded her in death.



Surviving are two sons, Earl, husband of Gail Wagner, of Danville, and John Schaeffer and his companion, Kim Krauskopp, of Frederick, Md.; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



Thank you Joan Hartkorn and family and Kim Fagen for all of your help.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Locustdale, with the Rev. Rose Marquardt officiating. Interment at Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Grace Evangelical Independent Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Grace Evangelical Independent Church, Main Street, Locustdale, PA 17945. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit



