Margaret H. Davidson, 86, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday morning at Orwigsburg Center.
Born in MaryD, July 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Yatsko.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Davidson "Smokey," Pottsville.
Private interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 27, 2019