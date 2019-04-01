Margaret "Peg" Hunsinger, 94, of Ringtown, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Peg was born in State College on Dec. 14, 1924, a daughter of the late Sarah and Roy Markle.
She was a member of the Ringtown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed traveling, along with reading and collecting cookbooks and cow figurines.
Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Weller Hunsinger, in 1992; a brother, Roy Markle; a grandson, Chris Christmann.
She is survived by her son, Scott Hunsinger and his wife, Beth, of Forest Hill, Md., and by her daughter Gail, wife of Eugene Christmann , of Newark, Del. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jamie Christmann, Blythe, wife of Jason Heisey, and Brent and his wife, Beth Hunsinger; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Blayne, Alex and Clayton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Zion United Methodist Cemetery in Aristes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ringtown Area Library would be greatly appreciated. Visit www.ringtownfuneral.com to leave an online condolence. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 1, 2019