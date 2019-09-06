|
Margaret I. Tarlecky, 100, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Margaret was born in Ringtown, March 28, 1919, a daughter of the late Anna (Wolfe) and John Laudeman.
A godly woman, she was a devoted mother and loved her family, especially enjoying time with her grandchildren. Margaret was a very talented cook and baker, who also enjoyed reading. She was a former member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ringtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Tarlecky; a son, Thomas Tarlecky; a grandson, Joseph Tarlecky; brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her daughters, Sharon, wife of Fred Smith, and Irene, wife of Ken Knehr; and two brothers, John and Richard Laudeman. She is also survived by five grandchildren, along with great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 West Main St., Ringtown, with Pastor Bob Kensinger officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Margaret will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Joseph, at St. John's Cemetery in Ringtown following the service. More information and directions are available at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
