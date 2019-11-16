|
Margaret J. Mellon, 92, formerly of Morea, passed away peacefully Friday morning at Providence Place, Pottsville, with her loving children by her side.
Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late James and Marguerite Goodman Kreitzer.
Margaret was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.
She was a 1944 graduate of the former Mahanoy Township High School and later earned her associate degree from McCann School of Business, Mahanoy City.
Margaret was very active in Frackville American Legion Auxiliary, Frackville Elks 1533, Frackville Knights of Columbus 2580 Ladies Auxiliary and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Most of all, Margaret enjoyed traveling with her late husband John on the many cruises they took during their lifetime.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Mellon, in 2015.
Margaret is survived by her son, Drs. John and his wife, Christine Mellon, of Drums; her daughter, Margaret Mary and her husband, Robert J. Gownley, of Frackville; two grandchildren, Colleen and her husband, Viet Hoang, Ann Margaret and her husband, Jason Hutira; three great-grandchildren, Lily and Cameron Hoang and Jack Robert Hutira.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 600 W. Mahanoy St., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, with Father Kevin P. Gallagher, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing from 8 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in St. Fidelis Catholic Cemetery, Mahanoy City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533, or to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 600 W. Mahanoy St., Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
