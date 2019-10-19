|
Margaret L. Cleveland RN, 87, passed peacefully in her residence at Merrill Gardens, Kissimmee, Fla., on Oct. 14.
She was born in Newburgh, N.Y., a daughter of the late George and Louisa Brach.
She completed school in Wallkill, N.Y., then Nursing School in Newburgh, N.Y., to receive her RN. She was the director of nursing at Castle Point Veterans Hospital in Beacon, N.Y., until retiring.
She believed in "work is love made visible," and made giving back her time a priority. Her history is filled with volunteering and leadership roles, including Girl Scouts, Shawangunk Reformed Churches, Lake Como, Methodist Church, Shawangunk Historical Society, Quilting Club, Square Dancing Group, Wallkill and Crescent City Women's Clubs, Meals on Wheels, Lake Como, Fla., and a few Book Clubs. She earned a "Citizen of the Year" award from Ulster County, N.Y.
Margaret or "Peg" was known for her sewing, cooking, quilting, computer skills, entertaining, square dancing and being able to teach them all. Her desire to learn was extraordinary - reading or working her computer, researching what interested her then sharing it with her daughter Karen Kehler was enjoyed for decades. She was known for her authenticity, intelligence, making people feel like they mattered, as well as being a leader and team player for countless projects and programs - some lasting days, others decades.
She lovingly cared for her late husband, Jack (2008), then her late stepmother, Viola, after retiring in Lake Como, Fla. She moved to be closer to her daughter, Georgia, and family where she enjoyed being independent and acting as an "Ambassador" at Merrill Gardens, and enjoying even more friendships, and their extraordinary caring staff.
Those surviving her include her sister, Carol Thom; brother, James Brach; daughters, Karen Kehler, PA, Georgia Pizzarelli; stepdaughter, Rhonda Myers; granddaughters, Delia and Amanda Faatz, Lindsay and Shannon Reischman and Kendal Cleveland; grandson, Jeff Myers; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service to honor her life will be held between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Merrill Gardens at Solivita Marketplace, 4602 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34758. It is open to family and friends who were blessed to know her.
