|
|
Margaret L. "Peggy" Miller, 78, of Pottstown, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 8, 1941, she was a daughter of the late William and Anna Shellhammer Coyle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Miller Sr.; son, Carl "Butch" Miller Jr.; granddaughter, Kelsie Jo Clocker; brother, William "Buddy" Coyle; sister, Ann Miller.
Surviving are her son, Todd Clocker and companion, Susan Hauptly; daughters, Tara, wife of Thomas Keener, and Alyson, wife of Leo Horcher III; grandchildren, Katlyn Miller, Carl Miller, Kevin Miller, Cory Clocker, Victoria Keener, Declan Keener, Leo Horcher and Addyson Horcher; siblings, Jane Strauss, Robert Coyle, Norman Coyle; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private and will be at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2019