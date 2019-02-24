Margaret L. Wolfgang, 89, of Elizabethville, passed away Friday night at UPMC, Pinnacle, Harrisburg.
Born in Hegins, Aug. 4, 1929, she was a daughter of the late William and Sally Knorr.
Margaret retired from the former Bobbi Rogers Garment Factory.
She was of the Lutheran faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest, 2004; a daughter, Cynthia Houtz, 1990; a grandson, Glenn Jones Jr., 1994; sisters, Sally Ida and Mildred Knorr; brother, William Knorr Jr.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Brenda E. Jones and her husband, Howard "Buddy" Adams; two sons, Duane Wolfgang and his companion, Janet Artz, and Darren Wolfgang, all of Williamstown; grandchildren, Derek Jones and his wife, Karla, Amanda Elward and her husband, Bryce, Louis Stoneroad Jr. and his wife, Sheila, and Darren Wolfgang II and his companion, Rosie; great-grandchildren, Kassandra Jones, Logan and Landon Stoneroad and Christopher Beissel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annnette Shutt. Burial will be in Riverview Memorial Garden, Halifax. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. Memorial donations should be made to , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
