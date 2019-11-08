Home

E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
99 Valley St.
New Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Margaret M. Morris Obituary
Margaret M. Morris, beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister, 86, of Pitt Street, Tamaqua, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's, Bethlehem.

Born Friday, Jan. 13, 1933, in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John Kufrovich and Olga (Smigo) Kufrovich.

Margaret was also predeceased by brother, Jack Kufrovich; sister, Evelyn Perez.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Frank D. Morris; son, Frank M. Morris and his wife, Annette, of Tamaqua; daughters, Martha DiBuo and her husband, Rick, of Barnesville, Olga Morris, of Barnesville; brother, Arthur Kufrovich and his wife, Sue; sisters, Olga Gombert, of Lehighton, Kathy Sweeney and her husband, Leo, of Barnesville, Helene Heckman; grandchildren, Danielle and Alexandra; special niece, Jean Perez; nieces and nephews.

Margaret worked for the former Atlas Powder Company and in the textile industry, retiring from J. E. Morgan Knitting. She was a member of Holy Cross RCC of New Philadelphia. Margaret enjoyed doing word-search puzzles, working in her garden and the companionship of her animals.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, (570) 668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, from Holy Cross RCC, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. in church Tuesday. Private interment. Memorials in Margaret's name can be made to Tamaqua/Carbon , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517, or Ruth Steinert SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Online condolences or a fond memory of Margaret can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
