Margaret M. O'Donnell, 100, of Girardville (currently resided at Schuylkill Center), passed away Sunday, Oct. 18.

She was born in Girardville to the late Thomas and Mary Lenahan and was a lifelong member of the former St. Joseph Church in Girardville.

Margaret was the widow of James O'Donnell and preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Lenahan, and a sister, Mary Canavan.

Surviving are her children, Tom O'Donnell and his wife, Maryclaire, Peggyanne Kieres and her husband, Al, and Marybeth Greshock and her husband, John. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Albert, Joe, Bridy, Jimmy, John, Scott and Jedd; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Griffin and husband, Dave, and Dolores Purcell; many special nieces and nephews.

You might say Margaret was born of a different time. Who can imagine life without driving, email, a cellphone or texting. We can't even think of that for a day or two, let alone 100 years. Maybe she was on to something. The oldest of five, Margaret graduated salutatorian of her class from St. Joseph High School, Girardville, in 1938. She helped at home with siblings and then became a homemaker as her career. Always having a mom at home and meals together were very important to her.

Margaret found joy in roses, a good cup of tea, saying her prayers, including many requests from family members, anything Irish, including Notre Dame Football, tea parties, parades and any family reunions and gatherings bringing together young and old. She will be missed as the matriarch of those special occasions.

A private family interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fountain Springs with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
