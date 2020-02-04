|
Margaret Mistysyn, 86, of Pottsville, died Sunday, Feb. 2, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
Born Dec. 12, 1933, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Julia (Hudon) Grava.
Margaret was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and a former member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She worked in the local garment industry and at the former Mootz Candies, Pottsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve, in 2016. She is the last member of her immediate family.
Margaret is survived by sons, Stephen, Glen Burnie, Md., and Scott, Hamburg; daughter, Susan, Pottsville; granddaughter, Tanya, Wintergarden, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
Requiem Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Monsignor Myron Grabowski will officiate. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be held on the grounds of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to in memory of Margaret. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Mistysyn family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020