|
|
Margaret N. Hammer, 88, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Thursday while at her daughter's home after a brief illness.
Born in Lebanon, Sept. 20, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lacy Zombro and Joyce Heiter.
Margaret was a high school graduate and went on to receive her nursing degree. She worked as an LPN at the Good Samaritan Hospital, as well as private practice for many years.
She was married to the late John J. Hammer Sr., who passed away in 1996.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Billie Rae Manning; brothers, Harvey and Tracey Zombro.
Margaret is survived by her children, Jack Hammer Jr., of Schuylkill Haven, Tom Hammer, husband to Donna, of Pottsville, Rick Hammer, of Pottsville, Dianna Powell, of California, Cindy Koch, of New Ringgold, and Bob Hammer, of Pottsville; sister, Jeanette Stegeman; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 31, 2019