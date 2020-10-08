Home

James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
Margaret "Margie" Premich


1926 - 2020
Margaret "Margie" Premich Obituary

Margaret "Margie" Premich, 94, of Diener's Hill-Pottsville, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Jan. 2, 1926 in Dieners Hill, Pottsville. Margie was a daughter of the late Michael Kalyan and Mary (Estock) Kalyan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Premich, who passed away in 1977. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Andrew, George, Joseph, John, Michael and Peter, and five sisters, Anna, Elizabeth, Helen, Mary and Susan. She is the last member of her immediate family.

She was a lifetime member of St. Michael's Russian Orthodox Church, Saint Clair. Margie served as chairperson of the parish hall and kitchen for over 30 years. She will always be remembered for her devotion and dedication to the church and for her "legendary halupkies."

She was a 1943 graduate of Saint Clair High School. She was employed at the former Allied Chemical, Pottsville.

Margie is survived by her son, Charles Premich, and grandson, Logan Premich, both of Pottsville, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, with the Very Rev. Jeff Zias officiating. A private family viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with a Panachida being held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair. Public calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines. Interment will be held in St. Michael Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Michael Russian Orthodox Building Fund, 106 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
