Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Margaret R. Almeida


1942 - 2020
Margaret R. Almeida Obituary
Margaret R. Almeida, 78, of Ashland, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.

Born Feb. 21, 1942, in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Jake and Elizabeth Labor.

Margaret graduated from Philadelphia High School and worked for many years in the manufacturing of electronics until retirement. Margaret was a very kind and considerate person.

Preceding her in death was a daughter, Suzanne M. Bukwich, in January of 2020.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Reynolds, of Ashland, and Linda Becker, of Shamokin.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses from Family Medical, Mount Carmel, for their care. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
