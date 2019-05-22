Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret R. "Manzy" Nabholz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born Nov. 6, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Sant Haughney.



Margaret was an avid baker, loved tending to her flowers in the garden and camping with her dog, Oreo. She was last employed as a bank teller for Wells Fargo for over 20 years.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Haughney, and brother, Robert Haughney.



Manzy is survived by her husband of 46 years, William "Bud" Nabholz, Pottsville; sons, Shawn Nabholz, Cumberland, Md., and Corey Nabholz and wife, Jamie, Pottsville; sister, Della Mae, wife of Robert Parnell, Enola.



Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Margaret R. "Manzy" Nabholz, 68, of Pottsville, formerly of Cumbola, passed away Monday morning at her residence in Pottsville.Born Nov. 6, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Sant Haughney.Margaret was an avid baker, loved tending to her flowers in the garden and camping with her dog, Oreo. She was last employed as a bank teller for Wells Fargo for over 20 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Haughney, and brother, Robert Haughney.Manzy is survived by her husband of 46 years, William "Bud" Nabholz, Pottsville; sons, Shawn Nabholz, Cumberland, Md., and Corey Nabholz and wife, Jamie, Pottsville; sister, Della Mae, wife of Robert Parnell, Enola.Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close