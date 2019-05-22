Margaret R. "Manzy" Nabholz, 68, of Pottsville, formerly of Cumbola, passed away Monday morning at her residence in Pottsville.
Born Nov. 6, 1950, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late John and Margaret Sant Haughney.
Margaret was an avid baker, loved tending to her flowers in the garden and camping with her dog, Oreo. She was last employed as a bank teller for Wells Fargo for over 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Haughney, and brother, Robert Haughney.
Manzy is survived by her husband of 46 years, William "Bud" Nabholz, Pottsville; sons, Shawn Nabholz, Cumberland, Md., and Corey Nabholz and wife, Jamie, Pottsville; sister, Della Mae, wife of Robert Parnell, Enola.
Prayer services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 22, 2019