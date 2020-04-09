|
|
Margaret "Peg" Rausch, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, 63, of Summer Valley Road, New Ringgold, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home in the care of her family.
Born Saturday, April 21, 1956, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Mildred (Pratcavage) Zackus.
Peg was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Milton R. Rausch, on Aug. 24, 2019; sisters, Elizabeth Runkle, Marie Gavalis and Alice Natale; brothers, Richard, Theodore and Daniel Zackus.
Surviving are daughters, Rebecca Ann Carpenter, wife of Brian, of Harleysville, Cathy-Jo Rausch and her fiance, Christopher Gerber, of New Ringgold; brother, Michael Zackus and his wife, Pat, of Lewistown, Mont.; sisters, Dorothy Wright, wife of James, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Eleanore Rusatsky, of Harrisburg, Louise Welgo, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin and Abigail. Nieces and nephews also survive Peg.
A graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, Peg earned her LPN certification from LCCC. Peg retired from Hamburg Center and had served as union president. Peg was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, New Ringgold.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, PA 17960, 570-386-5884. In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold private services honoring Peg's life. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorials in her name can be made to New Ringgold Ambulance Assoc., 115 N. Railroad St., New Ringgold, PA 17960. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Peg can be made by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 9, 2020