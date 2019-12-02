|
|
It is with a very heavy heart that Margaret Rose Lemke, age 84, of Tremont, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill East, surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born in South Benfleet, England, on December 17, 1934.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lemke, and her son, Bruce Reed.
Surviving are her children, son, Carl Reed and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Brandon and Natalie; daughter, Julie Moyer; grandchildren, Bryan, Mandy and Bruce; daughter, Jennifer Fortney and husband, Tim; granddaughter, Emily; numerous great-grandchildren, Sarah, Joshua, Barrett, Levi, Alexia, Kaylee and Sophia.
She will be laid to rest privately at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Tremont alongside her loving husband, Jim.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 2, 2019