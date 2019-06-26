Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Margaret Rowan Obituary
Margaret Rowan, 88, of Breinigsville, formerly of Saint Clair, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Saint Clair, Nov. 9, 1930, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen Prokopetz Stefonick.

She was a graduate of Saint Clair High School.

Margaret worked in the garment industry for several area factories and was active in many local groups and projects in her earlier years.

She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rowan, in 2018; three sisters, Mary Cromyak, Barbera Guerra and Juleanne Gregitis; three brothers, Michael Stefonick, George Stefonick and John Stefonick.

Surviving are son, Matthew Rowan and his wife, Paz, of Macungie; a daughter, Elaine Bogage, of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Elizabeth Filer, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 26, 2019
