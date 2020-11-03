Home

Margaret U. "Peggy" Wylam

Margaret U. "Peggy" Wylam, 97, of Saint Clair, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Saint Clair. She was a daughter of the late Charles Udut and Mary (Butkovsky) Udut. She was the wife of the late Matthew Wylam.

She worked at the former Wapinsky Dry Cleaners in Saint Clair.

Peggy was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Wylam, two sisters and one brother.

Peggy is survived by a grandson, Matthew, husband of Christine; a grandson, Donald Sr.; a great-grandson, Brent; a great-grandson, Donald Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Donna Wylam, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
