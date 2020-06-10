Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Margaret Umbenhen

Margaret Umbenhen Obituary
Margaret Umbenhen, 94, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday while a resident of Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Jalappa, Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Shargo Chekan.

She was educated in Pottsville Area schools.

During her lifetime, she was employed by Phillips and Jones and WearEver Pen and Pencil.

She was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, and a member of St. Barbara's Altar Society.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Umbenhen, who passed away in 1989. She was also preceded by her siblings, Mariya, Elizabeth, Veronica, Mary, Elizabeth, Michael Jr., George and Andrew, along with her beloved pet, Fifi.

Margaret is survived by her three children, Deborah Hughes, of Ashburn, Va., Patti Kochol, wife of Kenneth, of Pottsville, and Robert Umbenhen, husband to Patrice, of Minersville. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Nicole Kochol, wife of Ryan Weaber, of Elizabethtown, and Tyler Umbenhen, companion to Carlee, of Minersville; along with a sister, Anna Premich, Laguna Beach, Calif.; a brother, Paul Chekan, husband to Dorothy, of Port Carbon; nieces and nephews.

A viewing in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Private funeral services will follow with entombment to take place on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Margaret's memory to St. Michael Orthodox Church, 106 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020
