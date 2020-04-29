Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
drive-by visitation at Grabowski Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Margaret W. "Peggy" Perron


1944 - 2020
Margaret W. "Peggy" Perron Obituary
Margaret W. "Peggy" Perron, 75, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday evening surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

Born May 26, 1944, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Mathew F. Whitaker and Grace Whitaker.

Peggy was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School. She went on later in life to receive her X-ray technician certification from The Pottsville Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She worked in this career field throughout her life at The Good Samaritan Hospital. Peggy was also an aide in the cafeteria at John S. Clarke Elementary Center for the past few years. She adored all of the children and her co-workers and would bring home precious stories about the little ones.

Peggy was an active member of The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg. She was also involved with Allied Artists of Schuylkill County. After retirement, Peggy nurtured her creative side and taught herself the art of watercolor. She enjoyed participating in various local art shows and took great pride in displaying her works in The Arts Barn, Orwigsburg, and most recently, The Prussian Street Arcade, Manheim. She found such great pleasure sharing her lovely creations with others. Her greatest and most beautiful piece of art that she created was the love of God and family that she instilled in her children and grandchildren. She loved to share the word of God and was a steadfast "Prayer Warrior" for all. Peggy also treasured the two opportunities that she had to travel to Haiti and Hondoras on medical and Christian ministry missions. She loved to dance, be silly, make us laugh, play in the ocean, watch old movies, play scrabble and keep her finger on the pulse of her ever-growing family, daily.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Lazarchick.

Peggy is survived by her children, Kimberly Greis, of Robesonia, son-in-law, Scott Greis, of Pottsville, J.P. Perron, husband to Michele, of Manheim, and Kelly Roos, wife of Jason, of Pottsville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, AKA "the cousin dozen," Kingsley Schwartz, wife of Steve, Elizabeth Greis, fiancée to Mark, Lilley Greis, Michaela McDonald, wife to Warren, Eli Perron, Isaac Perron, Grace Perron, Taylor Roos, Bailey Roos, Maci Roos, fiancée to Travis, Jacob Roos and Caleb Roos; siblings, James Whitaker, Mike Whitaker and Missy Whitaker; nieces and nephews.

A drive-by visitation will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grabowski Funeral Home. Friends and extended family will be welcome to drive through the covered portico and pay their respects before traveling onto the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, where a graveside service for the immediate family will be held at noon. Your presence is meaningful, but due to the current social distancing standards, it is requested that all who attend please pay respects from your vehicles. A future Celebration of Life will be held at The Booking House, Manheim, date to yet be determined. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
