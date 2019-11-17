|
Margaret "Midge" Wawrzaszek, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 14, 2019, at Providence Place, Pottsville. She was affectionately known as "Wawa" to all of the staff there.
She was born Sept. 18, 1924, in Branchdale, to the late George and Mary Grib Kurutz.
She attended Reilly Township schools. She was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville, and the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville. She was also a former member of the Church's Married Women's Sodality. She worked in the local garment industry. She was a member of International Ladies Garment Workers Union (ILGWU).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Joseph Wawrzaszek; a granddaughter, Sharon LeBrun, in 2014; two sons-in-law, David Fogarty, in 2019, and Paul Rowcotsky, in 1995; three sisters, Mary Hydock, Elizabeth Kurutz and Anna Brennan; one brother, George (Doc) Kurutz.
She was a dedicated mother first and foremost to her four children, Darlene Fogarty, of Pottsville, Diane (Hal) Barney, of Indio, Calif., Joe (Sheila) Wawrzaszek, of Wichita, Kan., and Margaret Rowcotsky, of Schuylkill Haven. She was also a cherished grandmother to Colleen Vottero, Danette Cooper, J.J. Wawrzaszek, Melissa Holt, Brian Rowcotsky, Brionica Bryson, Janinne Schell and Jason Wawrzaszek; and to her 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; her best fur buddy, Andy, the cat.
Midge had a fun-loving personality and was well known for shopping at Boscov's. She never missed a "Did You Boscov's Today" sale. Holidays at her house were special and included her famous halupkis and city chicken. Midge enjoyed talking on the phone for hours to her family and friends. She also loved playing 500 Rummy and taking bus trips to Atlantic City. Midge was loved and will be missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Matthew the Evangelist, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in Margaret's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriner's Children's Research Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Margaret's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
