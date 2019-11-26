Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Marguerite A. "Maggie" Reinhart


1945 - 2019
Marguerite A. "Maggie" Reinhart Obituary
Marguerite A. "Maggie" Reinhart, 74, of Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born March 3, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Elizabeth Emerich Symons.

She was a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Marguerite was a sewing machine operator for Canoe Manufacturing, Pine Grove.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Paul E. Reinhart; two daughters, Heather and husband, Edward Stewart, of Tremont, Nicole Whitaker, of Pottsville; six grandchildren, Jaimie, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Sophia, Marissa and Andrew; a great-granddaughter, Rhylin; two brothers, Norman Symons, of Gilbert, Ariz., and Raymond Symons, of Donaldson; two sisters, Delsa Breisch, of Indiana, and Kathleen Nelson, of Lebanon.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in Marguerite's memory to Jacob's Lutheran Church, c/o Susan Seavey, 114 School St., Pine Grove, PA 17963. The H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
