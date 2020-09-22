Home

Marguerite E. Yeich Mortimer, 96, of Reading, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, at Berks Heim Nursing Home, Leesport.

Marguerite was born Oct. 24, 1923, in Northhampton, a daughter of the late Margie M. (Rarick) and Irvin E. Peifer.

She was the widow of William W. Mortimer, as well as her first husband, George F. Yeich.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. She worked as a floor lady at the former Sylray Co. in Orwigsburg for 40 years, retiring when Sylray Co. closed.

In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly J. Yeich; brother, Herman Peifer; an infant brother; sister, Edythe Schlear and stepdaughter, Karen Arndt.

Marguerite is survived by her daughter, Barbara J., wife of the Rev. Joseph L. Wenrich; a stepdaughter, Shirley, widow of Dorie Reber; grandchildren, Kimberly, wife of the Rev. Steven Jeantet, Kelly, wife of James O'Brien, and Jonathan, husband of Kareli Wenrich; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Charis, Rachel and Micah Jeantet, Annabella and Amya O'Brien and Henry Mateo Wenrich.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Samaritan's Purse/Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
