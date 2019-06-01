Maria A. Bulvin Heuermann, 71, of Talladega, Alabama, and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, May 26, at her home, attended by her husband.



She was born on March 30, 1948, in Shenandoah, to the late Joseph and Victoria "Lewczyk" Bulvin.



She married Dr. Robert Heuermann on Oct. 30, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nev.



Maria was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, in 1966. She earned her X-Ray technician certification in 1968 from the Allentown Sacred Heart Hospital X-Ray School in Allentown.



Maria then worked for the former Locust Mountain State Hospital, Ashland State Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Pottsville continuously until 1996. She later worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, part time, for six years.



Maria loved to ski, play golf and tennis, and was an avid Penn State Football fan, having never missed a game until she moved to Georgia in 2002 but continued to cheer for her lions from afar.



Maria loved to travel, whether it was to local amusement parks, Disney, one of the many cruises she would love to take or just enjoying the casino experiences.



The most important thing in Maria's life was her family. Maria had a heart of gold, her love was unconditional, and she would always make everyone feel loved and cared for.



Along her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Bulvin, in 2010.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Heuermann; two sons, James Lucas and his fiancée, Crystal Henion, of Hazleton, and Jonathan Lucas and his wife, Kelly, of Ashland; two brothers, Jack Bulvin and wife, Rose, of Shenandoah, and Joseph Bulvin and wife, Carol, of Hollywood, Md.; and one sister-in-law, Donna Bulvin, of Northport, Fla. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Brandon Lucas, Kailee Lucas and Reagan Lucas; along with many nieces and nephews; and her three cats that she loved dearly.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in Divine Mercy Parish -Sacred Worship Site - St. Casimir's, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Father Paul Rothermel. A Celebration of Life will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Burial will follow Mass in Old St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. For more information and to leave a kind word of condolence, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



