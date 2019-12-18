|
Maria H. Williard, 83, of Williamstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Sulzdorf, Germany, Jan. 5, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Andreas and Anna Schweibold.
Maria retired in 2005 from the Penn Sate Agriculture Department, where she taught nutrition and helped with the 4-H Club.
She was an active member of Calvary Independent Church, where she played the piano for 22 years. She formerly was a member of Muir Four Square Church, where she taught school and played the piano.
Maria's life revolved around her children, grandchildren and her church family. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her two daughters, Eileen Oxenrider (Ned), Tower City, and Maureen Dolan, Williamstown; two grandsons, Jared Reedy and Ned Oxenrider II; great-grandsons, Andreas and Gage; her best friend, Grant Miller, Williamstown; one sister, Annette Vogel; two brothers, Gunert and Walter Schweibold, both of Germany.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at Calvary Independent Church, Lykens, with Pastor Robert Straub officiating. Burial will be in Methodist Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Calvary Independent Church, 6300 State Route 209, Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
