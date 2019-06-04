Home

Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home
19 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
Marian A. Webb Obituary
Marian A. Webb, 90, of East Mahanoy Avenue, Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, May 15, at her residence.

Marian was born in Mahanoy City, April 2, 1929, a daughter of the late Elmer and Amy Coyne Stride.

She last worked as a machine operator at the former City Shirt Factory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Webb, in 2002.

Marian is survived by two daughters, Amy, wife of Scott Gnau, of San Diego, Calif., and Donna Ervin, of Mahanoy City. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Jessica and Amy Schmerfeld; one sister, Florence Fegley, Tamaqua.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 4, 2019
