Marian DeLance, 95, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Luther Ridge, Pottsville.
Born in Kelayres on March 20, 1924, Marian was a daughter of the late Nunzio and Phyllis (Tomaine) McAloose.
Marian married Neil in 1947, and Shenandoah became her home where she raised her three daughters.
Marian was a homemaker, always involved in her daughters' activities and in her community. She joined St. Stephen's Mothers' Guild, J.W. Cooper Band Parents and volunteered in many activities during the Shenandoah Centennial Celebration.
Marian was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, now Divine Mercy Parish. With her church family, she supported the Ladies' Sodality, the spaghetti dinners and the church bazaars. She was one of the "Cake Ladies" who baked and sold the delicious treats that were offered.
After Neil's passing, she met Vincent James Dino and they shared many wonderful years together prior to his passing.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Neil (1967); brothers, Carl and Ralph McAloose; and sisters, Phyllis Gorey and Sandra Antonucci. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her beloved daughters, Betty Jo Macknis and husband, Edward, of Fountain Springs, Anita Dwyer and husband, Martin, of Barnesville, and Phyllis Ortiz and husband, Tony, of Pittsburgh.
Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who survive her, Nicole Onuschak and husband, Tom, Dave Macknis and wife, Cheri, Miguel Ortiz and partner, Jim, and Marlo Fryer and husband, Tim; her precious great-grandchildren, Khristian and Kaden Onuschak, Callie and Ryah Macknis, and Malone and Alma Fryer. She loved being their "Nanny" and attending their activities. Being with them always made her happy.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially her nephew, George, who always brought her flowers; nieces, Nancy and Karla, and cousin, Vito, who always made an effort to visit and stay in touch; and her niece, Pat, her "casino buddy"; her dear friends, Michelina Piccolo, Theresa Rizzo and Harvey Sutton, and the memories of many who have gone before her.
Marian always enjoyed living on West Oak Street. She appreciated her neighborhood friends who always looked out for her and made it a pleasant place to be.
Finally, she appreciated her new friends at Luther Ridge who made the activities enjoyable, especially Tara.
Marian lived a life of grace, tolerance and kindness. She will be missed. She will be remembered always.
Her funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, by the Rev. Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to any organization that benefits Shenandoah would be appreciated, such as Downtown Shenandoah Inc., Shenandoah Public Library, Chamber of Commerce Christmas Lighting Fund or Divine Mercy Parish. The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 9, 2019