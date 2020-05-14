|
|
Marian J. Childs, 93, of Port Carbon, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
She was born March 14, 1927, in Port Carbon. She was a daughter of the late John Theodore Thomas and Minnie (Heisler) Thomas. Marian was the wife of the late Thomas Childs, who passed away in 1981.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Port Carbon. She was a 1944 graduate of the former Soldier's Memorial High School, Port Carbon. She received a bachelor's degree from Kutztown University in 1949. She taught elementary school at the former Port Carbon Elementary School for 13 years and then she taught at John S. Clarke Elementary Center, Pottsville, for 28 years.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Masteller, Dorothy Guers and Jean Kufen, and two brothers, Clair Thomas and Jack Thomas.
Marian is survived by a nephew, David Steranko, husband of Lorie, of Port Carbon; a niece, Hillary Shade, wife of Rick, of Wilmington, Del.; a niece, Linda Johnson, of Hatboro; a nephew, Don Thomas, of Delta; a nephew, Tom Masteller, husband of Wendy, of Westfield, N.J.
A private graveside service and interment was held Wednesday, May 13, in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. The Rev. Lorraine Heckman officiated. The family would appreciate contributions to Grace United Methodist Church, 223 Pike St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, was in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 14, 2020