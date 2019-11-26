|
Marian (Hubler) Kaufman, 92, formerly of Gordon, passed away peacefully at Mount Carmel Senior Living Center, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
A daughter of Timothy Hubler and Anna (K.), Marian attended Gordon schools, and later went on to become a seamstress in local garment factories. She enjoyed spending time with family and preparing Sunday dinners for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter L. Kaufman, of Gordon; brothers, Joseph Hubler and Glen Hubler; sisters, Eleanor Shironik and Helen Proctor; and a grandson, Garry Deeter.
She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Deeter, of Hegins, Betty Lou Bader, of Valley View, and Ladean Lucas, of Tremont; a nephew, Garry L. Deeter, whom she raised as a son, and his wife, Louise, of Mowry; granddaughters, Monica, wife of David Boyer, of Mowry, Danielle Boyer, of Ashland, and Jennifer Deeter, Mowry; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Zachary, Brittany, Austin, Amber, Damian and Dylan; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with the Rev. Susie Hocking officiating. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge. Charles Heizenroth III is supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 26, 2019