Born Oct. 8, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Long.



Marian was married to Ralph DeLong for 64 years before he passed away in 2013.



She enjoyed attending church each week, but most importantly, Marian loved being with her family. She enjoyed going out to eat or shopping trips or celebrating the many occasions they shared together.



In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by her grandson, Daniel Kramer, and a son-in-law, Arlin Kramer.



Marian is survived by her daughters, Brenda Searle, wife of Kenneth, of Orwigsburg, Linda Huseman, wife of Mike, of Myerstown, and Sandy Rittle, wife of Tim, of Annville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Pastor Bryan Dever of Zion EC Church in Annville will officiate. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.



